STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

President Kovind to visit Bangladesh on December 16 to attend Victory Day celebrations: Reports

India and Bangladesh are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Published: 15th November 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

DHAKA: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dhaka on December 16 to attend the Victory Day celebrations, the media here quoted the Bangladesh Foreign Minister as saying.

President Kovind is visiting the neighbouring country on December 16 and 17 on the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid, the Daily Star newspaper reported on Sunday.

"This will be the first visit by the 14th President of India to Bangladesh," Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said.

Bangladesh and India are jointly organising a "Logo and Backdrop" designing competition, marking the Maitri Diwas on December 6, the report said.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh and India are working together eyeing two mega events next month - Maitri Diwas and Victory Day of Bangladesh - on December 6 and December 16 respectively with exchange of high-level visits.

Apart from the Victory Day celebrations, the president will also take part in other key engagements, it said.

Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's war of liberation.

The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 broke after the sudden crackdown at midnight on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16.

Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers.

Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war.

The two countries decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), the day when India recognised Bangladesh in 1971, the report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh in March and met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The two leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen the economic and cultural linkages in the times to come.

During the visit, the two sides signed five MoUs covering areas such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President Ram Nath Kovind India Bangladesh relations Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen Maitri Diwas Victory Day of Bangladesh
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp