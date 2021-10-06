STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Army transfers ISI chief Lt. Gen Hameed as Peshawar Corps Commander in surprise reshuffle

Hameed was appointed as head of the spy agency on June 16, 2019, in a military shake-up. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.

Published: 06th October 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani intelligence agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (File Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, Pakistan Army on Wednesday transferred the powerful spy agency ISI's chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and appointed him as Peshawar Corps Commander.

However, his replacement on the key post of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief was not immediately announced.

Hameed was appointed as head of the spy agency on June 16, 2019, in a military shake-up. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.

He is considered as close to Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and was appointed as ISI head at a crucial time due to several external and internal security challenges.

He oversaw the crucial changes in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control in August.

In September, he visited Kabul and told the media in a brief chat that "everything will be ok" in Afghanistan, when there were rumours about differences among Taliban ranks due to delay in the announcement of the government.

The Army, in an official statement, also announced two more senior-level postings.

Lt Gen Mohammad Amir was posted as Gujranwala corps commander, while Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed as the Quarter Master General (QMG) of the Army, the statement said. 

