Country working on new drugs for treating COVID-19: Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russian scientists have already created several effective COVID-19 vaccines, and now new treatments are in the progress, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday, reported TASS.

During his video message to the participants of the Eighth Congress of the National Medical Chamber Union of the Medical Community, the Prime Minister noted that at the president's request, the government is doing whatever is necessary to "maintain the healthcare system for which the spread of the coronavirus has become a real challenge".

"The opportunity is provided nationwide to get vaccinated from this dangerous infection and to protect oneself and others. Thanks to domestic scientists and researchers we have got not just one, but several effective vaccines. What's more, new treatments are being developed," he stressed, according to TASS.

He added that he would like to thank each of the Congress' participants, all Russian doctors, and other healthcare professionals for their work. "For more than a year and a half, you have been saving people's lives every day under extremely difficult conditions. You are fighting selflessly for their health, giving hope even in the most critical cases, and providing assistance to the relatives and friends of the sick. Thank you!" Mishustin concluded.

Meanwhile, Russia has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 40,096 fresh confirmed infections, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center. With this the total number of infections in the country reached 8,392,697, local news reported.

Citing crisis center, TASS reported that the relative increase of new coronavirus infections is at the level of 0.48 per cent.