13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9 under India's chairmanship

The 2020 BRICS summit was held virtually amid the COVID pandemic under the chairmanship of Russia.

Published: 06th September 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

An informal BRICS Leaders' Meeting on the Margins of the G20 Summit

An informal BRICS Leaders' Meeting on the Margins of the G20 Summit. (File photo| Twitter/@MEAIndia)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The 13th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit under the chairmanship of India will take place on September 9, as per the sources. This is the third time that India will be hosting the BRICS Summit after 2012 and 2016.

The 2020 BRICS summit was held virtually amid the COVID pandemic under the chairmanship of Russia. The summit took place in November and it was the first time that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping were on the same platform after the Galwan valley episode.

Earlier, the 11th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting saw new areas of co-operation gaining traction on Trade in Professional Services, Genetic Resources and Consumer Protection under e-commerce. India also welcomed Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uruguay as new members of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

India at BRICS Digital Health Summit discussed challenges and opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy ministers of BRICS nations also met under the presidency of India and vowed to increase the efficiency of the energy sector.

The leaders of BRIC countries met for the first time at St Petersburg, Russia, on the margins of the G8 Outreach Summit in July 2006.

Shortly afterwards, in September 2006, the group was formalised as BRIC during the 1st BRIC Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which met on the sidelines of the General Debate of the UN Assembly in New York City.

After a series of high-level meetings, the 1st BRIC summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia on 16 June 2009.

BRICS BRICS Summit 13th BRICS meeting BRICS India
