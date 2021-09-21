STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake sways buildings in coastal Chile

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 6.4 and said it was centered offshore, 81 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of the city of Arauco.

21st September 2021

By Associated Press

SANTIAGO: A strong earthquake shook buildings in the Chilean city of Concepcion on Tuesday, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

Witnesses said tall buildings swayed strongly after the quake hit at 10:14 a.m. local time (1314 GMT)

