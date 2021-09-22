STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Military plane with six on board disappears in Russia

The ministry said that at 6:45 pm local time it learned that "an An-26 aircraft had disappeared from radar 38 kilometre from Khabarovsk airport".

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian An-26 military transport aircraft with six people on board disappeared Wednesday near the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, the emergencies ministry said.

The ministry said that at 6:45 pm local time (0845 GMT) it learned that "an An-26 aircraft had disappeared from radar 38 kilometres (23 miles) from Khabarovsk airport".

"According to preliminary data, there are six people on board," the ministry added on its Telegram channel.

The ministry said that a helicopter had been dispatched to search for the aircraft. 

The search, however, was complicated by the onset of darkness in Khabarovsk and "unfavourable weather conditions", the ministry said.

Once notorious for plane accidents, Russia has improved its air traffic safety record in recent years.  

The country's major airlines have shifted from ageing Soviet aircraft to more modern planes.

But poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards still persist, and the country has seen several deadly air accidents in recent years.

In July, an An-26 aircraft flying over the Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsula with 28 people on board disappeared and crashed.

All 28 people on board -- 22 passengers, including two minors, and six crew -- died.

A month later, a Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a sightseeing trip in Kamchatka crashed into a lake, killing eight people. 

Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former USSR for civilian and military transport. They have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Russia military plane disappearance aviation accident
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp