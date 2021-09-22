'We need to draw on shared lessons to change narrative on gender parity': Abdulla Shahid at UN

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has underlined the need to draw on shared lessons to change the narrative on gender parity, telling women leaders he hopes the current UNGA session will be gender-sensitive and champion policies that empower women and girls.

Shahid held a special meeting here with female Heads of State and Government, and the European Commission, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's High-Level week that commenced on Tuesday.

"Gender equality is a topic that is close to my heart. As long as women and girls are denied their opportunity and rights, I will continue to advocate on this policy," Shahid said.

The meeting was attended by President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley.

Shahid, who has committed to not take part in any panel that is not gender-balanced, said there is much work to be done on gender parity.

"I will count on your support and views in going forward. We need to draw on shared lessons to change the narrative on gender parity - to renew our commitments as a show of faith that we will continue to fight for all women and girls."

He said that the context and scope of gender inequality vary across communities, but, remains pervasive ,exacerbating the marginalisation of vulnerable women and girls, and excluded women to progress through ranks.

Earlier this month, Shahid had also met with women Permanent Representatives at the UN and throughout the 76th session, he intends to hear the views and challenges that women and girls face and galvanise action to deliver a more hopeful future for women and girls across the globe.

He will hold a series of 'town hall' style discussions and podcasts with women and girls globally throughout his year-long presidency.

"I intend to keep the momentum going. The outcome of all of these discussions, I hope, will be a 76th session that is not only gender-sensitive but gender proactive, consistently championing policies and actions that empower all women and girls," he said.

He told the women leaders that while he is proud to carry the title of 'gender champion', he is not an expert.

"I do not have your lived experiences. I can be empathetic and intellectually aware of the challenges, but until you have had to break through those glass ceilings, you can never really be more than an ally."

The Maldives Foreign Minister, who took the oath of office as President of the General Assembly last week, has so far initiated actions on ensuring gender parity in the composition of his Office, including at the senior cabinet-level; working to enhance the family room at UNHQ for all UN delegates and staff; launching a Youth Fellowship Programme that will invest in young diplomats, with a particular emphasis on young women; and hosting and attending gender equality forums.

"With your support, we can close the gender gap across all communities, and usher in a gender-equal world - and make meaningful contributions to the works of the reconstituted Advisory Board on Gender Equality," he said.

Shahid will reconstitute the Gender Advisory Group begun during the 75th session to ensure that all activities and elements of the 76th session are gender-sensitive.

Premising his UNGA presidency on "hope" as the world continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shahid has put forward "five rays of hope' to strengthen multilateralism and address collective challenges: expanding access to vaccines for COVID-19; a sustainable recovery from the pandemic; tackling environmental challenges and protecting the planet; support for human rights; and UN revitalisation.