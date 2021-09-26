STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India from September 27

Travellers are required to carry a negative COVID-19 test report from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours from departure.

Published: 26th September 2021 09:59 AM

By Online Desk

After a gap of over five months, Canada has finally lifted its ban on direct flights from India.

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30.

The ban, that was imposed as the second wave of coronavirus raged in India, will be lifted keeping additional public health measures in place, according to an announcement made from Transport Canada's Twitter handle.

Travellers are required to carry a negative COVID-19 test report from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours from departure, it added.

India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria welcomed the move tweeting: "Great to see a decisive step towards normalising air mobility between and @airindiain  and @AirCanada  now set to run daily flights bw Delhi and Toronto/Vancouver from 27 September. Working with Canadian partners to further ease travel. @HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto"

The ban, that was imposed in April, was lifted after test reports of three passengers who flew from Delhi to Canada on September 22 aboard three separate Air Canada flights returned negative.

