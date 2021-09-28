STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No choice but to impose travel curbs to contain Covid-19, says China

Several Indian students, mostly studying medicine, held a demonstration in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi demanding Beijing to permit their return to re-join their studies.

Published: 28th September 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample from a resident during a mass COVID-19 test in Putian in southeast China's Fujian province on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

A health worker collects swab sample from a resident during a mass COVID-19 test in Putian in southeast China's Fujian province. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday that it has 'no choice' but to take preventive measures like travel restrictions to contain COVID-19, as it reacted to a demonstration by stranded Indian students in front of its embassy in New Delhi.

China's response came after reports from New Delhi said several Indian students, mostly studying medicine, held a demonstration in front of the Chinese embassy on Monday demanding Beijing to permit their return to re-join their studies.

Asked for her reaction to the Indian students' demonstration in Delhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here: "COVID-19 is still spreading in many parts of the world".

"So, in this context, the Chinese government has no choice but to take a lot of prevention and control measures," Hua said.

​ALSO READ | China defends visa curbs against stranded Indians, says it's 'appropriate' to combat COVID-19

Given the situation, China is adjusting its measures in accordance with the evolving situation, in order to ensure the safe, healthy and orderly flow of Chinese and foreign travellers, she said.

"I want to stress that China's inbound prevention and control measures are applied to all inbound travellers, including its own citizens," she said.

Last week, Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri criticised China's prolonged stringent travel restrictions, saying that: "We are disappointed to see an unscientific approach with regard to several problems currently being faced by Indian students, businessmen, marine crew and exporters, to name a few."

Besides over 23,000 Indian students studying in Chinese colleges, mostly medicine, hundreds of businessmen, employees, and their families have been stuck in India since last year.

The curbs also resulted in several people either losing jobs, businesses, or separation of families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 in China Covid Travel Curbs
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp