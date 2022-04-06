STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hungary's Prime Minister Orban speaks to Vladimir Putin, urges immediate truce

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:30 PM

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban (File | AP)

By AFP

HUNGARY: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.

"I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate ceasefire," Orban told a press conference, saying he had spoken to the Russian president. "His response was positive, but with conditions," Orban said, without elaborating.

The Hungarian leader, re-elected on Sunday, added that he had invited Putin to Budapest along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

