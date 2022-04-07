STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Shell says Russia exit has already cost $5 billion

Shell said last month that it was "appalled" by the invasion of Ukraine as it announced plans to exit joint ventures with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom.

Published: 07th April 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Shell

Shell image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Shell says its decision to pull out of Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine has already cost the international energy giant as much as $5 billion.

The reduced value of Russian assets, credit losses and "onerous" contract terms will cut earnings for the first three months of the year by between $4 billion and $5 billion, London-based Shell said Thursday.

The estimate was part of an update released before publication of complete first-quarter earnings on May 5.

Shell said last month that it was "appalled" by the invasion of Ukraine as it announced plans to exit joint ventures with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom.

Those assets alone were valued at about $3 billion at the end of last year, according to Shell's annual report.

The company later said it would stop buying Russian oil and withdraw from any involvement with Russian hydrocarbons "regardless of their financial implications".

Shell's decision came as the UK joined governments around the world in imposing sanctions on Russian companies, banks and wealthy individuals in an effort to pressure President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine.

Energy companies are under pressure to cut ties with Russia because oil and natural gas exports are crucial to financing the Kremlin and its military.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia Shell
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp