Many feared dead as explosion hits Kabul mosque

Published: 18th August 2022 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

In this image dated March 31, 2022, Afghan security personnel inspect a damaged building in the aftermath of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: Many worshippers are feared dead following an explosion inside a mosque in the northern part of the Afghan capital Kabul.

The blast occurred during evening prayer in the Kotal-e-Khairkhana area of the city, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran was quoted as saying by dpa on Wednesday.

Zadran said the exact number of casualties was not clear but security forces were investigating the incident.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that at least 20 people, including the mosque Imam Mawlawi Amir Mohammad Kabuli, were killed in the blast and 40 others were injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

Despite the Taliban's assertion that they have brought security to the nation, the country is witnessing regular attacks, mostly claimed by the Islamic State.

The Taliban retook power in August 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces and re-imposed their strict rule. No country has yet recognised the hardliners' de facto government.

Comments

