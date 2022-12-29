Home World

Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority 

Netanyahu's new government "the most religious and hard-line in Israel's history "is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, an ultranationalist religious faction and his Likud party.

Published: 29th December 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Netanyahu wins election

Israel's ex-premier and leader of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at campaign headquarters in Jerusalem early on November 2, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-line government has put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities a day before it's set to be sworn into office.

Netanyahu's Likud party released the new government's policy guidelines on Wednesday, the first of which is that it will "advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel "in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria--the Biblical names for the West Bank.

Most of the international community considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu's new government "the most religious and hard-line in Israel's history "is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, an ultranationalist religious faction and his Likud party.

It is to be sworn in on Thursday.

Netanyahu is returning to power after he was ousted from office last year after serving as prime minister from 2009 to 2021.

He will take office while on trial for allegedly accepting bribes, breach of trust and fraud, charges he denies.

Netanyahu's partners are seeking widespread policy reforms that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise tensions with the Palestinians, and put the country on a collision course with the United States and American Jewry.

Several of Netanyahu's key allies, including most of the Religious Zionism party, are ultranationalist West Bank settlers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu' West Bank settlement expansion Judea Palestinians Zionism
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp