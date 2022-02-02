STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Cyclone Batsirai strengthening, threatening Madagascar

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System says Batsirai has been upgraded and classified as Category 4.

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Schoolgirls make their way under heavy rain in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Schoolgirls make their way under heavy rain in Antananarivo, Madagascar. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NAIROBI: Forecasts say Tropical Cyclone Batsirai is increasing in intensity and is expected to pass north of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius on Wednesday evening and make landfall in central Madagascar on Saturday afternoon.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System says Batsirai has been upgraded and classified as Category 4. The system, a joint United Nations and the European Union Commission project, says the cyclone’s wind speed had increased to 231 kilometers per hour on Wednesday morning.

Madagascar’s meteorology directorate has warned seafarers and issued cyclone alerts in 16 districts projected to be in the storm’s path.

The GDACS forecasts that the cyclone has the potential to intensify in the next 48 hours, posing serious threats to Mauritius, Madagascar and the French overseas department of Reunion.

Southern Africa has anguished memories of the 2019 Cyclone Idai, which left a trail of destruction and deaths in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Batsirai follows the moderate Tropical Storm Ana that had formed a week earlier and has killed scores in Mozambique, Malawi and Madagascar.

The World Meteorological Organization late last year warned that Africa would face challenges including intense cyclones in the coming decades, noting that “the rates of sea level rise along the tropical and south Atlantic coasts and Indian Ocean are higher than the global mean rate."

The WMO says the 2022 cyclone season in the Indian Ocean is expected to end in April with the exception of the Seychelles and Mauritius, where it is expected to end in May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madagascar cyclone Tropical Cyclone Batsirai Global Disaster Alert and Coordination SYstem
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp