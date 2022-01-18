STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's Province 2 renamed 'Madhes Pradesh'

Janata Samajbadi Party Chairperson Upendra Yadav said that naming Province 2 as Madhes Province, bordering India's Bihar, has honoured the Madhes movement.

Published: 18th January 2022 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Flag

Nepal Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's south-eastern Province 2 has been renamed Madhes Pradesh with Janakpur retained as its capital, settling a long-standing debate on the region's official reference after it was made a province in 2015.

The Provincial Assembly on Monday voted in two-thirds majority for both decisions.

Of the 99 voting members, 78 voted for Janakpur as capital and 80 voted for the provincial name Madhes.

Madhes is Nepal's smallest province in terms of area but second largest in terms of population.

It borders India (Bihar) in the south and has eight districts - Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Dhanusha, Siraha and Saptari.

Majority of the population in the region is of Indian descent and Maithili is the most widely spoken language.

Senior Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Mahato said the new province name is a milestone in Nepal moving towards complete federalism, with the identity of Madhesis.

Colloquially Madhesi means people from the plains.

In Hindu religious text, Madesh refers to Lord Shiva.

Province 2, or Madhes Pradesh now, was formed after Nepal's new Constitution came into effect in September 2015, turning the country into a 'Federal Democratic Republic'.

Before attaining provincial status, Madhesi parties had extensively campaigned for greater rights, representation and autonomy.

Nearly 50 people had died in agitations between September 2015 and February 2016.

The provincial government declared a public holiday on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

Janata Samajbadi Party Chairperson Upendra Yadav said that naming Province 2 as Madhes Province has honoured the Madhes movement.

"The sacrifice of Madhes people and their dream is reflected in the naming of the province as Madhes.

We're happy to have this name for our province," he said addressing a celebration program on Monday.

Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Renu Kumari Yadav, also said the dispute entrenched for long on naming the province has now ended.

"We are proud of Madhes Province," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Nepal Province 2 Nepal Bihar border Madhes Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp