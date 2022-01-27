STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga

Published: 27th January 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

SYDNEY: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Tonga at 0640 GMT on Thursday, January 27, 2022, the United States Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The epicentre of the strong quake was 219 kilometres (136 miles) northwest of Pangai, a town on the remote island of Lifuka, at a depth of 14.5 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.

The area has seen daily earthquake activity since Tonga's Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai erupted earlier this month.

