Home World

Banned Russian TV channel broadcasts on YouTube from abroad

Launched in 2008, TV Dozhd actively covered Russia's opposition and protest movements.

Published: 19th July 2022 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Russian TV channel

Journalists work in a news room of the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

UKRAINE: Russian TV station Dozhd, which was blocked in March as the government cracked down on independent media outlets following the invasion of Ukraine, began broadcasting from abroad on Monday.

The station began broadcasting at 1700 GMT via its YouTube channel a news programme hosted by its editor and chief and top presenter, Tikhon Dzyadko.

Dozhd decided to suspend operations after authorities blocked its broadcasts which contained critical coverage of the conflict.

Other independent media outlets faced similar bans and many journalists went into exile to avoid the possibility of being charged under a new law that carries up to 15 years of jail time for publishing false information on the Russian military.

Like several other media, Dozhd decided to base itself in neighbouring Latvia.

It said it has a licence to broadcast in the European Union and that it also has studios in Amsterdam, Paris and Tbilisi.

"During the four and a half months that Dozhd wasn't operating a bloody and senseless war waged by Russian leaders against Ukraine has continued and people died and lives were destroyed," the TV station said in a statement.

"Today, more than ever, Russian citizens should have access to independent information," said the statement, adding that the conflict "destroys Ukrainian cities and the future of Russia."

It said it would gradually ramp up its operations, broadcasting both via social media and TV.

Launched in 2008, TV Dozhd actively covered Russia's opposition and protest movements.

In 2021 it was labelled as being a "foreign agent", a status that placed it under heavy administrative constraints and put it at risk of heavy fines and being banned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian TV station Dozhd Russia media blocking Russia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine media freedom
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp