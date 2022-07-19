Banned Russian TV channel broadcasts on YouTube from abroad

By AFP

UKRAINE: Russian TV station Dozhd, which was blocked in March as the government cracked down on independent media outlets following the invasion of Ukraine, began broadcasting from abroad on Monday.

The station began broadcasting at 1700 GMT via its YouTube channel a news programme hosted by its editor and chief and top presenter, Tikhon Dzyadko.

Dozhd decided to suspend operations after authorities blocked its broadcasts which contained critical coverage of the conflict.

Other independent media outlets faced similar bans and many journalists went into exile to avoid the possibility of being charged under a new law that carries up to 15 years of jail time for publishing false information on the Russian military.

Like several other media, Dozhd decided to base itself in neighbouring Latvia.

It said it has a licence to broadcast in the European Union and that it also has studios in Amsterdam, Paris and Tbilisi.

"During the four and a half months that Dozhd wasn't operating a bloody and senseless war waged by Russian leaders against Ukraine has continued and people died and lives were destroyed," the TV station said in a statement.

"Today, more than ever, Russian citizens should have access to independent information," said the statement, adding that the conflict "destroys Ukrainian cities and the future of Russia."

It said it would gradually ramp up its operations, broadcasting both via social media and TV.

Launched in 2008, TV Dozhd actively covered Russia's opposition and protest movements.

In 2021 it was labelled as being a "foreign agent", a status that placed it under heavy administrative constraints and put it at risk of heavy fines and being banned.

