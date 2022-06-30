STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Putin: Western leaders would look ''disgusting'' topless

Putin retorted that, unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and don't do sports. "I don't know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," he said.

Published: 30th June 2022 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)

Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look "disgusting" if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances.

Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan early on Thursday when asked about Western leaders joking about him at the G7 summit.

As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to "show that we're tougher than Putin" amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Canadian premier Justin Trudeau joked that Western leaders could try to match Putin's naked torso pictures with a "bare-chested horseback riding display," one of his widely publicised athletic adventures.

Speaking to reporters, Putin retorted that, unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and don't do sports.

"I don't know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," he said.

"But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case."

 He noted that to look good "it's necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G7 summit Boris Jhonson Russia Ukraine Joe Biden Vladimir Putin
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp