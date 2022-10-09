Trains resume on Crimea bridge hit by blast: Russian operator

By AFP

Rail traffic on a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland resumed after a blast damaged the structure on Saturday, its operator said in a statement.

Grand Service Express, which operates services between Crimea and Russia, said two trains left the peninsula in the early evening for Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"The trains will pass over the Crimean bridge," the company said on Telegram.

The bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland has reopened to car traffic after it was heavily damaged by an explosion, the Russian-installed head of the peninsula said on Saturday.

"Road traffic has begun on the Crimea bridge," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed leader of Crimea, said on Telegram. He added that there are "full inspection procedures" for buses and cars using the bridge.

