Home World

Trains resume on Crimea bridge hit by blast: Russian operator

Grand Service Express, which operates services between Crimea and Russia, said two trains left the peninsula in the early evening for Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Published: 09th October 2022 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Rail traffic on a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland resumed after a blast damaged the structure on Saturday, its operator said in a statement.

Grand Service Express, which operates services between Crimea and Russia, said two trains left the peninsula in the early evening for Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"The trains will pass over the Crimean bridge," the company said on Telegram.

The bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland has reopened to car traffic after it was heavily damaged by an explosion, the Russian-installed head of the peninsula said on Saturday.

"Road traffic has begun on the Crimea bridge," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed leader of Crimea, said on Telegram. He added that there are "full inspection procedures" for buses and cars using the bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp