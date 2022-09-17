Home World

SCO summit: US media praises PM Modi for telling Putin this is not time for war in Ukraine

The Modi-Putin conversation in Samarkand was widely carried by the mainstream American media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their talks on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Modi-Putin conversation in Samarkand was widely carried by the mainstream American media. The mainstream American media on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war in Ukraine.

“Modi rebukes Putin over war in Ukraine,” The Washington Post reported in a headline. “In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: “Today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” the daily reported.

“The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides,” the Post said.

Responding to Modi, Putin said, “I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, about your concerns that you constantly express. We will do our best to stop this as soon as possible. Only, unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its abandonment of the negotiation process, and declared that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say, ‘on the battlefield.’ Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there.”

