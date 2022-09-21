Home World

Around 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway

This photo released by Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, shows whales stranded on Ocean Beach

This photo released by Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, shows whales stranded on Ocean Beach. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HOBART: About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania's west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast.

The pod, which is stranded on Ocean Beach, appear to be pilot whales and at least half are presumed to still be alive, said the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania on Wednesday.

Fourteen whales were discovered Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania's northern coast. The department mentioned that it is not unusual for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania.

A team from the Marine Conservation Program was assembling whale rescue gear and heading to the area, the department said. A resident told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. the whales were visible near the entrance to Macquarie Harbour and described the stranding as a "massive event."

David Midson, general manager of the West Coast Council, urged people to stay clear. "Whales are a protected species, even once deceased, and it is an offence to interfere with a carcass," the environment department said.

Griffith University marine scientist Olaf Meynecke said it's unusual for sperm whales to wash ashore. He said that warmer temperatures could also be changing the ocean currents and moving the whale's traditional food sources.

"They will be going to different areas and searching for different food sources," Meynecke said. "When they do this, they are not in the best physical condition because they might be starving so this can lead them to take more risks and maybe go closer to shore."

Two years ago, about 470 long-finned pilot whales were found beached on sandbars off Tasmania's west coast in the largest mass-stranding on record in Australia. After a weeklong effort, 111 of those whales were rescued but the rest died.

