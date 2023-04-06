Home World

NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’

NPR said the US government funding through grants it receives from federal agencies and departments accounts for less than 1 per cent of NPR's annual operating budget.

Published: 06th April 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15, 2013, in Washington.

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Twitter has labelled National Public Radio as "state-affiliated media" on the social media site, a move some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization.

NPR said it was disturbed to see the description added to all of the tweets that it sends out, with John Lansing, its president and CEO, calling it "unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way."  It was unclear why Twitter made the move.

Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, quoted a definition of state-affiliated media in the company's guidelines as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution." 

"Seems accurate," Musk tweeted in a reply to NPR.

NPR does receive US government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The company said it accounts for less than 1 per cent of NPR's annual operating budget.

But until Wednesday, the same Twitter guidelines said that "state-financed media organisations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the United States, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy."

NPR has now been removed from that sentence on Twitter's website. Asked for comment, Twitter's press office responded with an automated poop emoji. The move came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verification check mark.

"NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide," Lansing said.

"NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable. "

The literary organisation PEN America, in calling for Twitter to reverse the move, underlined that NPR "assiduously maintains editorial independence." Liz Woolery, PEN America's digital policy leader, said Twitter's decision was "a dangerous move that could further undermine public confidence in reliable news sources."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NPR Twitter Elon Musk
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
400% rise in Covid-19 cases in India in two weeks, but testing yet to pick up
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
After a breathless run of six consecutive hikes, RBI says halt
Satyajit Ray sharing a light moment with Adoor Gopalakrishnan (Photo | The Adoor Archives)
ADOOR GOPALAKRISHNAN COLUMN | Remembering Manikda, the Ray who lit up Indian cinema
Trailer collided head-on with a coal-laden truck leading to a massive fire.
Three drivers charred to death after trailer-truck head-on collision in Jharsuguda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp