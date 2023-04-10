Home World

Ethiopia civil unrest: Two Catholic Relief Services workers 'shot and killed'

“CRS is a humanitarian agency dedicated to serving the most vulnerable people in Ethiopia.”

Published: 10th April 2023 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Handguns,guns,shooting

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Two aid workers with Catholic Relief Services were killed in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, the aid group said Monday, amid a wave of civil unrest linked to a government decision to dissolve the security forces of the country’s 11 federal states and fold them into the federal forces.

Chuol Tongyik, a security manager, and Amare Kindeya, a driver, were “shot and killed” while returning to the capital Adds Ababba on Sunday, CRS said in a statement.

CRS said details of the killings are unknown. But three humanitarian officials, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, told the Associated Press that the killings occurred near the town of Kobo, the scene of fighting between the federal military and Amhara regional forces on Sunday.

“The depth of our shock and sorrow is difficult to measure and we are angered over this senseless violence,” said Zemede Zewdie, CRS country representative in Ethiopia. “CRS is a humanitarian agency dedicated to serving the most vulnerable people in Ethiopia.”

Protests and gun battles gripped several towns in Amhara over the weekend and in some places continued through Monday, according to residents. The unrest came after the government announced its intention to dissolve the federal states’ security forces it said pose a threat to the country’s security and to “build a strong centralized army.”

A security alert issued by the U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa and seen by the AP said there were “serious exchanges of gunfire, involving heavy weapons” between Amhara regional forces and the federal military in the areas of Kobo, Woldiya and Sekota. The alert added that fighting around Kobo “reportedly claimed lives.”

Elsewhere in Amhara, demonstrators blocked roads and burned tires in the streets, paralyzing much of the region, Ethiopia’s second-largest. In response, the government imposed a curfew and shut off internet service in several areas.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to push ahead with the policy despite popular opposition in Amhara. “Appropriate law enforcement measures will be taken against those who deliberately play a destructive role,” he said. Ethiopia’s constitution gives federal states the right to run a police force to maintain law and order. However, several states have also built up powerful regional security forces.

Clashes between these forces have become common amid disputes between states over land and resources. In his statement Sunday, Abiy said regional security forces posed a threat to Ethiopia’s unity.

The security forces of the Amhara region played a major role alongside the federal military in the war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which erupted in 2020 in neighboring Tigray and ended with a peace deal signed in November.

Many Amharas feel betrayed by the federal government’s inability to prevent the war from spilling into their region in 2021 and by its failure to stop attacks against ethnic Amharas by gunmen in Oromia, Ethiopia’s biggest region. They say they will be left unprotected if their regional force is dismantled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ethiopia Aid workers killed Civil unrest
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp