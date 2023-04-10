Home World

Hindu man arrested for yelling slurs at worshippers in Canada mosque: Report 

Sharan Karunakaran was taken into custody in Toronto on Friday night following a call for a disturbance at the mosque on Denison Street in Markham, Ontario.

Published: 10th April 2023 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hate_Speeches_Protests_AP1

FILE: Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: In a suspected hate-motivated incident, a 28-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested by the Canadian police on the charges of yelling threats and religious slurs at worshippers and for dangerous driving at a mosque in Ontario city, according to a media report.

Sharan Karunakaran was taken into custody in Toronto on Friday night following a call for a disturbance at the mosque on Denison Street in Markham, Ontario, the CTV News reported on Sunday.

Witnesses reported that Karunakaran attended the mosque in a vehicle and drove directly at one of the worshippers, yelling threats and religious slurs.

The suspect drove dangerously in the parking lot before leaving the property, a police official was quoted as saying in the report.

Investigators have charged a suspect with several criminal offences after a suspected hate-motivated incident at a mosque in the City of Markham, York Regional Police said in a statement.

Karunakaran has been charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of dangerous driving.

The charges have not been proven in court, the report said.

Members of the Hate Crime Unit attended the mosque to offer support to its members, police said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 11.

On Saturday, local Member of Parliament and Federal Trade Minister Mary Ng said she was "deeply disturbed" to learn of the alleged attack.

"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham. To Muslims in Markham and Canada, I stand with you," she said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian-origin man Canada Mosque religious slurs
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp