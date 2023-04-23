Home World

Nepal by-polls: Around 60 per cent voter turnout in three constituencies 

On Thursday, authorities sealed Nepal's border points with India for 72 hours due to the by-election.

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Flag

Image of Nepal flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal witnessed around 60 per cent voter turnout in its three constituencies of Tanhun-1, Chitawan-2 and Bara-2 where by-elections were held on Sunday.

Journalist-turned-politician Ravi Lamichhane is contesting the election from Chitawan-2, while prominent economist Swornim Wagley and former Deputy Police Chief Ramesh Kharel are contesting from Tanhun-1 and Bara-2 constituencies respectively.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Tanahun-1 was 53 per cent.

The constituency was vacant after Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel, who was the elected lawmaker from the constituency, became the President in March.

In Chitwan-2, the voter turnout was 63 per cent.

Lamichhane, who had lost his Parliament Member and Deputy Prime Minister's post due to the citizenship certificate controversy, is contesting from this constituency.

Bara-2 saw the highest voter turnout among all the constituencies at 64 per cent.

The constituency was vacant as the elected lawmaker Ram Saya Yadav became the Vice-President last month.

Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya said the by-polls in all three constituencies were held in a peaceful manner.

On Thursday, authorities sealed Nepal's border points with India for 72 hours due to the by-election.

The by-elections in the three constituencies have become a prestige issue for both the ruling alliance and the fourth-largest party Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), which has not yet withdrawn its support to the Prachanda-led coalition government, though its ministers had already quit the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal By Polls
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp