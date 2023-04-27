Thai woman held for murdering 12 friends by poisoning them with cyanide: Reports

By Online Desk

Thailand’s police have arrested a pregnant woman suspected of killing 12 of her friends and acquaintances using cyanide, reports said.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn (32), was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder over the deaths which happened over the span of several years.

She came under suspicion following the death of her friend Siriporn Khanwong (32), who collapsed during a trip with her to the western Thai province of Ratchaburi on 14 April, the Independent reported.

One of the victims targeted by Sararat had loaned her 250,000 baht ($7,300), police said. The woman had lunch with Sararat, after which she vomited and fainted. However, she survived, according to a report in Wion.

Police said the victims include her former partner and two female police officers but did not identify the victims.

The Independent report, citing the police, said the murders may have been motivated by financial reasons.

According to the Mirror, Sararat, who is pregnant, denied all charges and experienced her blood pressure rising to 170-220 while in custody, according to her lawyer.

The suspect, who is the former wife of a senior police officer, was reportedly denied bail by the court as she is considered a flight risk.

She is currently detained at the Central Women's Correctional Institution, the Mirror added.

(With input from Agencies.)

