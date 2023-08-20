Internet's 'goodest' boy Cheems dies battling cancer at 12

By Online Desk

The sudden demise of Cheems, popularly known as Balltze has left the internet in despair. The 12-year-old Shiba Inu who took the internet by storm after becoming a meme icon, was suffering from cancer and passed away on Friday.

In an Instagram post from the official account for Cheems, the beloved dog's owner wrote, "He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now."

"Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed," the post added.

Cheems became famous in 2017 when a photo of him went viral. The photo showed him sitting in a chair, looking at a cheeseburger, with a confused expression on his face. The photo was captioned "Doge," and it quickly became a popular meme. Cheems's face became synonymous with the word "doge," and he was featured in many other memes over the years.

The Shiba Inu was adopted at the age of one by his owner Kathy who lives in Hong Kong. She believed that Cheems was very photogenic and used to upload photos of his 'daily mood' and 'cuteness.'

Cheems' fame only increased as the years went by, with an awkward photo of the dog becoming an iconic meme, used to express discomfort or weakness in particular situations.

One of the most popular Cheems memes is the "Swole Doge vs. Cheems" meme. This meme compares two dogs, Swole Doge and Cheems, who are in different physical states. Swole Doge is a muscular dog who is confident and assertive, whereas Cheems is a chubby dog who is shy and anxious. The meme is often used to contrast two different personality types or to make a joke about someone’s physical appearance.

Cheems was also one of the popular meme tokens in the crypto sphere. Cheems Inu was both a meme token in and of itself as well as a platform that connected memes with cryptocurrency through Meme Tools.

Internet users expressed their grief after learning about the death of the popular meme dog. "RIP buddy you brought a lot of people happiness," said a user.

A second person added, "He is a legend of the Internet world, a meme founder and now, he is immortal. Rest in love sweet Ball Ball, you were and are loved by billions all over the world."

