Pope deplores end to Gaza truce, urges new ceasefire

Israel has resumed bombing Gaza killing more than 700 civilians after the temporary ceasefire ended on Friday.  

Pope Francis. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Sunday he was saddened the truce in the Gaza Strip had been broken and urged those involved to reach a new ceasefire deal as soon as possible.

"There is so much suffering in Gaza," the pontiff said in Italian from his private residence, in remarks broadcast on giant screens in Saint Peter's Square.

He said the end of the ceasefire meant "death, destruction, misery", stressing that the besieged Palestinian territory lacked even essential supplies.

He said the situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories was "serious". "Many hostages have been freed but so many others are still in Gaza," he said.

