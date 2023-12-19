Home World

US will 'continue' to provide arms to Israel: Pentagon chief

Published: 19th December 2023 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Lloyd Austin.

Lloyd Austin. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEL AVIV: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Monday said the United States will provide more arms and munitions to Israel, whose forces battle Palestinian militants in Gaza following deadly attacks.

Austin also warned Iran to "stop" supporting Yemen's Huthi rebels who were increasingly attacking vessels in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

"We'll continue to provide Israel with the equipment that you need to defend your country... including critical munitions, tactical vehicles and air defence systems," the US defence secretary said, according to a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office.

"In the Red Sea, we're leading a multinational maritime taskforce to uphold the bedrock principle of freedom of navigation. Iran's support for Huthi attacks on commercial vessels must stop," Austin said.

He said an international coalition was being built to address the issue.

"This is an international problem, and it deserves an international response," Austin said.

"That's why I'm convening a meeting tomorrow, a ministerial meeting with fellow ministers in the region and beyond to address this threat," he said, adding it would be a virtual meeting.

Earlier on Monday the Huthi rebels said they had attacked two "Israeli-linked" vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza.

The attacks on the Norwegian-owned Swan Atlantic and another ship identified by the Huthis as the MSC Clara are the latest in a flurry of maritime incidents that are disrupting global trade in an attempt to pressure Israel over its war against Hamas militants.

TAGS
Pentagon Lloyd Austin Gaza Iran

