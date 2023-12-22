'LA county sheriff's deputy fatally shot young black woman who called 911 for domestic violence'

By Online Desk

A Los Angeles county sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 27-year-old woman who had called 911 to report that she was under attack by a former boyfriend, police officials and lawyers for the victim’s family said on Thursday. Records show the deputy had killed another person in similar circumstances three years ago, The Guardian reports.

The parents and daughters of Niani Finlayson, the 27-year-old mother of two who was shot and killed Dec. 4 at her Lancaster apartment after she called 911 for help with a domestic violence incident, filed a $30 million governmental claim Wednesday against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county alleging wrongful death, assault, battery and civil rights violations, according to Antelope Valley Press.

Finlayson called 911 for help after her former boyfriend allegedly strangled her and hurt her 9-year-old daughter, Xaisha Davis. She also had a 2-year-old daughter, Xyla Cotton, the report said.

Finlayson was inside with her nine-year-old daughter and had been injured by her ex-boyfriend and wanted him removed, her family’s attorneys said. The exact circumstances that led to the fatal shooting are unclear and LASD has so far declined to release body-camera footage, The Guardian added.

Finlayson was a mother of two, and her daughter, Xaisha, witnessed the shooting.

“The police lied that my mom was threatening them,” Xaisha said at a press conference on Thursday alongside her grandparents, calling for Shelton to be prosecuted. “She was my best friend. She was always there for me. It’s unbelievable that she’s gone and she’s not coming back. I miss my mom.” The girl said her two-year-old sister continues to ask where their mother is and she doesn’t know how to respond, The Guardian said.

Finlayson’s family filed a legal claim against the county and sheriff’s department on Thursday, alleging wrongful death, assault and civil rights violations.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

A Los Angeles county sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 27-year-old woman who had called 911 to report that she was under attack by a former boyfriend, police officials and lawyers for the victim’s family said on Thursday. Records show the deputy had killed another person in similar circumstances three years ago, The Guardian reports. The parents and daughters of Niani Finlayson, the 27-year-old mother of two who was shot and killed Dec. 4 at her Lancaster apartment after she called 911 for help with a domestic violence incident, filed a $30 million governmental claim Wednesday against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county alleging wrongful death, assault, battery and civil rights violations, according to Antelope Valley Press. Finlayson called 911 for help after her former boyfriend allegedly strangled her and hurt her 9-year-old daughter, Xaisha Davis. She also had a 2-year-old daughter, Xyla Cotton, the report said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Finlayson was inside with her nine-year-old daughter and had been injured by her ex-boyfriend and wanted him removed, her family’s attorneys said. The exact circumstances that led to the fatal shooting are unclear and LASD has so far declined to release body-camera footage, The Guardian added. Finlayson was a mother of two, and her daughter, Xaisha, witnessed the shooting. “The police lied that my mom was threatening them,” Xaisha said at a press conference on Thursday alongside her grandparents, calling for Shelton to be prosecuted. “She was my best friend. She was always there for me. It’s unbelievable that she’s gone and she’s not coming back. I miss my mom.” The girl said her two-year-old sister continues to ask where their mother is and she doesn’t know how to respond, The Guardian said. Finlayson’s family filed a legal claim against the county and sheriff’s department on Thursday, alleging wrongful death, assault and civil rights violations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp