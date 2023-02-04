Home World

Japan PM aide dismissed over homophobic comments

Kishida said the remarks by Masayoshi Arai -- in which he said he "doesn't even want to look at" married same-sex couples -- were "outrageous" and "incompatible"

Published: 04th February 2023 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Fumio Kishida

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dismissed one of his secretaries on Saturday over homophobic comments that the premier called "outrageous".

Kishida said the remarks by Masayoshi Arai -- in which he said he "doesn't even want to look at" married same-sex couples -- were "outrageous" and "incompatible" with an inclusive society the government is aiming for.

"I made the decision to relieve him of his position as secretary," Kishida told reporters.

On Friday, Arai said he "wouldn't like it if they lived next door" and that people would "abandon the country if we allow same-sex marriage", according to public broadcaster NHK.

The 55-year-old apologized later, saying his remarks were not appropriate, even if they were his personal opinion.

The dismissal is a further blow to Kishida's government, which has faced plummeting approval ratings since last year.

Kishida has lost four ministers in just three months over allegations of financial irregularities or links to the controversial Unification Church.

Japan is the only nation in the Group of Seven industrialized countries not to recognize same-sex marriage, although recent media polls show a majority support such unions.

This week, the prime minister told parliament that same-sex marriage would "affect society" and therefore lawmakers needed to be "extremely careful in considering the matter".

More than a dozen couples have filed lawsuits in district courts across Japan arguing the ban on same-sex marriage violates the constitution.

In November, a Tokyo court said the country's failure to legally protect same-sex partners created an "unconstitutional situation" -- while ruling that the constitution's definition of marriage was legal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fumio Kishida Japan PM homophobic comments
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp