Home World

Philippine tourism video features images of Brazil, Indonesia, Switzerland and UAE; Ad agency apologises

The tourism ministry announced late Saturday that it was investigating allegations that DDB's video included "non-original shots".

Published: 02nd July 2023 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

A general view shows an empty beach on the Philippine island of Boracay. (Photo|AFP)

A general view shows an empty beach on the Philippine island of Boracay. (Photo|AFP)

By AFP

MANILA: Philippine tourism officials were left red-faced after the creators of a video promoting the archipelago nation as a holiday destination said on Sunday they had used stock shots from other countries.

Advertising agency DDB Philippines apologised for the "highly inappropriate" images, which included rice terraces in Indonesia and sand dunes in Brazil.

The agency was behind the video for the government's $900,000 "Love The Philippines" tourism campaign launched on June 27.

The tourism ministry announced late Saturday that it was investigating allegations that DDB's video included "non-original shots". The video was later removed from its Facebook page.

Popular Philippine blogger Sass Rogando Sasot had posted on Facebook that several images in the campaign video were from other countries.

Analysis by AFP's Fact Check team confirmed that the video showed places in Brazil, Indonesia, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

DDB apologised on Sunday for using "foreign stock footage", describing it as an "unfortunate oversight on our agency's part".

"Proper screening and approval processes should have been strictly followed," DDB said in a statement.

"The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate, and contradictory to the DOT's (Department of Tourism) objectives."

The video was produced at its own expense, DDB said.

Tourists want 'authentic interactions'

The tourism ministry said in its statement it had "repeatedly sought confirmation from DDB on the originality and ownership of all materials contained in the AVPs (audio-visual presentations) and key visuals presented to the Department".

"In ALL these occasions, DDB repeatedly assured the DOT that the originality and ownership of all materials are in order," the ministry said.

Some of the images used in the promotional video can be found on the websites of stock footage providers.

For example, footage of rice terraces is on Pond5, which identified the location as Ubud on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali.

Videvo has the same aerial shot of sand dunes as the one used in the Philippine ad but says the location was Cumbuco in northeastern Brazil.

Other footage shows a fisherman casting a net while wearing a hat that is not typically worn in the Philippines and a person driving a buggy over sand dunes in the United Arab Emirates.

A spokeswoman for the tourism ministry did not respond to AFP's requests for comment on Sunday.

Tourism minister Christina Frasco told local media last week the new branding campaign cost 49 million pesos (nearly $900,000).

Frasco said the ministry conducted a global survey which found that, in the post-pandemic era, tourists wanted "authentic interactions with communities".

The new slogan replaced "It's More Fun in the Philippines".

Tourism is a key industry in the Philippines, which boasts pristine dive spots and white sand beaches, but arrivals lag those of its neighbours due to poor infrastructure and high costs.

There were 2.7 million inbound tourists to the Philippines last year, down 68 per cent from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to United Nations' World Tourism Organization data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Philippine tourism Philippine tourism video Ad agency apologises
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp