PM Modi participates in Bastille Day parade in France

India is the guest of honour at this year's Bastille Day parade.

Published: 14th July 2023 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi and French President Macron at the annual Bastille Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and French President Emmanuel Macron at the annual Bastille Day military parade. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as part of French National Day celebrations.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations. India is the guest of honour at this year's Bastille Day parade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to watch in the VIP tribune alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. 

A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent is participating in the parade. They lead the march down the Champs-Elysees before thousands of French forces, to the tune of 'saare jahan se achcha'.

Prime Minister Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where Macron, he and other dignitaries were seated.

The French-made Indian warplanes also joined the traditional flyby that wraps up the event.

Prime Minister Modi is in France for a two-day official visit.

(With inputs from AP)

