Home World

Israel's Netanyahu says feeling 'well' after hospitalisation for dizziness

He had been rushed to Sheba medical centre in the afternoon, his office said of Israel's largest hospital, located near Tel Aviv, noting he was in "good condition and undergoing medical evaluations.

Published: 15th July 2023 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he felt "very well" after being hospitalised for dizziness,  with his office saying the politically and legally beleaguered 73-year-old had likely been dehydrated.

Netanyahu had been rushed to Sheba medical centre in the afternoon, his office said of Israel's largest hospital, located near Tel Aviv, noting he was in "good condition and undergoing medical evaluations".

Later his office said Netanyahu had on Friday spent time in the scorching heat of the Sea of Galilee, in Israel's north.

"Today, he felt slightly dizzy, and at the advice of his personal physician, Dr Zvi Berkowitz, was taken to Sheba's emergency department," another statement said.

"The initial examinations showed normal findings," it added. "The initial evaluation is dehydration."

In a video recording released several hours later, Netanyahu said he spent time on the lake with his wife "in the sun, without a hat, without water".

"Not a good idea," Netanyahu said, noting however that he was now feeling better.

"I feel very well," he said, imploring Israelis to "spend less time in the sun" and "drink more water" in the wake of the country's hot weather.

Netanyahu, who was reelected late last year, is heading a hard-right coalition whose proposed judicial overhaul has triggered weekly demonstrations since January.

The premier is also standing trial for corruption charges he denies.

In October, Netanyahu was hospitalised overnight. His office said at the time he was feeling ill while observing the Jewish fast of Yom Kippur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM hospitalized dehydration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp