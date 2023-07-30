Home World

France warns will retaliate if its interests attacked in Niger

They also condemned the violence that erupted around its embassy in Niger, where a junta seized power this week in a coup, and demanded that local authorities protect the building.

Published: 30th July 2023 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

France_Niger

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

France on Sunday warned it would retaliate if its citizens were attacked in Niger, after protesters tried to enter its embassy in the capital, Niamey.

"Should anyone attack French nationals, the army, diplomats and French interests, they will see France respond in an immediate and intractable manner," the French president's office said, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron "will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests".

They also condemned the violence that erupted around its embassy in Niger, where a junta seized power this week in a coup, and demanded that local authorities protect the building.

"Nigerien forces have an obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates as part of the Vienna convention," the French foreign ministry said, condemning "all violence against diplomatic missions".

"We call on them to immediately fulfil this obligation". Thousands of junta supporters gathered outside the French embassy in Niger's capital Niamey on Sunday after Paris suspended aid, with some trying to enter the building.

"France also supports all regional initiatives" aimed at "restoring constitutional order" and the return of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, Macron's office said, as the West African regional bloc ECOWAS was readying to discuss the Niger coup during a summit in Nigeria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp