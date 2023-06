By AFP

KYIV: Kyiv said Monday that it retook seven villages in eastern and southern Ukraine from Russian forces in offensive actions since the weekend.

"Seven settlements were liberated," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on Telegram. She said the villages of Lobkovo, Levadne and Novodarivka in the southern Zaporizhzhia region were retaken.

Malyar said Ukrainian forces retook the village of Storozheve in the south of the Donetsk region, near three villages recaptured on Sunday.

