Home World

Small submersible tourist vessel on dive to Titanic wreck goes missing, search under way: Reports

It was not known if any tourists were onboard. The Guardian newspaper reports there were five people on the vessel.

Published: 19th June 2023 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

The atmosphere of the ship is built beautifully. We know, already, that these ships are going to sink, but we’re still caught up in the immersive luxury world of the Titanic as the story unfolds.

Wreckage of RMS Titanic. (File Photo)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A submersible vessel used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic has gone missing, triggering a search-and-rescue operation, media reports said Monday.

It was not immediately known how many people are on the vessel, operated by a company called OceanGate Expeditions.

The US Coast Guard did not respond to AFP requests for comment but other news organizations including the BBC and The New York Times quoted it as saying a search operation for the missing vessel has been launched.

On its website the company says an expedition to the Titanic site was "currently underway."

In a statement quoted by CBS News and others, OceanGate Expeditions said: "Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families."

It was not known if any tourists were onboard.

The Guardian newspaper said there were five people on the vessel.

OceanGate was not immediately reachable.

In the statement it added that it was "deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

The Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York with 2,224 passengers and crew on board. More than 1,500 people died in the tragedy.

The wreckage is in two main pieces 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, under 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) of water. It was found in 1985 and remains a source of fascination and a lure for nautical experts and underwater tourists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sub goes missing Titanic wreck tour
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp