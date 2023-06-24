Home World

New Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine

Air defences also "detected and destroyed more than 20 missiles in the airspace around Kyiv", said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

Published: 24th June 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

People stand at a parking with damaged cars in front of a multi-story apartment building after Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

People stand at a parking with damaged cars in front of a multi-story apartment building after Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles against Ukraine early Saturday, causing damage and casualties, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In the central city of Dnipro, "several houses were completely destroyed. Huge crater after the explosion", mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram.

Air defences also "detected and destroyed more than 20 missiles in the airspace around Kyiv", said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

Falling debris caused a fire in a 24-storey building, leaving at least two injured, he said.

In the country's second-largest city Kharkiv, a gas pipe was destroyed, causing a fire but no casualties, regional governor Oleg Syniegubov said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian air force also reported missiles heading in the direction of the northern regions of Sumy and Poltava.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia missiles Ukraine
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp