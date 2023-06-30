Home World

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

Published: 30th June 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Yevgeny

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TRIPOLI: Drone strikes early Friday hit an airbase in Libya's east used by mercenaries of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, without causing any casualties, a military official told AFP.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the origin of the overnight strikes on the Al-Kharruba airbase, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Benghazi, was "unknown".

The base that was hit is "where members of the Wagner group are located", the official said, adding there were "no victims".

Libya has been torn by more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a 2011 revolt toppled strongman Moamer Kadhafi, which has also drawn in multiple foreign powers.

ALSO READ | Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny

The North African country remains split between a nominally interim government in Tripoli in the west, and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Alongside fighters from Chad, Sudan, Niger, and Syria recruited as mercenaries, the Wagner group has come to Haftar's help, including in his past failed attempt to take the capital.

Wagner mercenaries remain active in oil-rich eastern Libya and the country's south, though some had left to fight in Mali and Ukraine, supporting the Russian army's invasion.

