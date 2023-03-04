Home World

UN chief condemns rich countries 'vicious' tactics against poor

Published: 04th March 2023 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo | AP)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo | AP)

DOHA: UN leader Antonio Guterres on Saturday slammed the world's rich countries and energy giants for throttling poor nations with "predatory" interest rates and crippling fuel prices.

Guterres told a summit of the most deprived states on the planet that wealthy nations should provide USD 500 billion a year to help others "trapped in vicious cycles"  that block their efforts to boost economies and improve health and education.

The summit of the 46 Least Developed Countries (LDC) is normally held every 10 years but has twice been delayed since 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Afghanistan and Myanmar, two of the poorest countries, are not present at the meeting in Doha because their governments are not recognised by UN members.

No leader from any of the world's major economies attended.

At the summit opening, Guterres hit out straight away at the way poor nations are treated by the more powerful.

"Economic development is challenging when countries are starved for resources, drowning in debt, and still struggling with the historic injustice of an unequal COVID-19 response," he said.

The LDCs have long complained that they did not get their fair share of the Covid vaccines that were concentrated in Europe and North America.

"Combatting climate catastrophe that you did nothing to cause is challenging when the cost of capital is sky-high" and the financial help received "is a drop in the bucket", said Guterres.

"Fossil fuel giants are raking in huge profits, while millions in your countries cannot put food on the table."

Guterres said the poorest nations were being left behind in the "digital revolution" and the Ukraine war had only increased the prices they pay for food and fuel.

Broken promises

"Our global financial system was designed by wealthy countries, largely to their benefit," he said.

"Deprived of liquidity, many of you are locked out of capital markets by predatory interest rates," the UN leader said.

Wealthy nations had failed to keep a promise to give 0.15-0.20 per cent of their Gross National Income to LDCs.

With poorer states trapped in a "perfect storm for perpetuating poverty and injustice", Guterres said LDCs required a "minimum" of USD 500 billion a year to help overcome their problems, build up job-creating industries and repay debts.

Richer countries have also vowed but failed, to produce hundreds of billions of dollars to help poorer states to help battle climate change. Guterres said the UN would "keep pushing for the resources already promised".

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera, the summit chairman, also hit out at the "broken promises" made by the international community.

He said that aid was "not a favour or an act of charity" but a "moral responsibility."

Under proposals called the Doha Programme of Action, a food stockholding system will be set up to help countries facing hunger crises through drought and high prices.

The plan also calls for an investment centre to help LDCs attract foreign funding and lower interest rates to ease the impact of their debts.

Bhutan will this year become one of seven countries -- along with Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe and the Solomon Islands to "graduate" out of LDC status by 2026.

But they will gradually lose trade and aid privileges. Guterres said they risk becoming "victims of the cruellest sleight-of-hand trick -- support systems vanishing before their eyes" and would need help after they move up the wealth scale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations Antonio Guterres Global Economy Least Developed Countries
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp