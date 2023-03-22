Home World

Putin reacts strongly to UK plan to send ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine 

Russia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the British plan to send ammunition that contains depleted uranium for use in Ukraine

Published: 22nd March 2023 01:41 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

UK plan to send ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine would trigger Russian response, Vladimir Putin warned.

If the UK supplies ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine, Russia will be forced to react, the Russian leader said, according to The Guardian.

It comes after Lady Goldie, the minister of state at the UK Ministry of Defence, said Britain will be providing ammunition to Ukraine including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium, The Guardian report said.

Russia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the British plan to send ammunition that contains depleted uranium for use in Ukraine, the report noted.

Foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, wrote on her Telegram channel that this was the “Yugoslav scenario”, saying: “These shells not only kill, but infect the environment and cause cancer in people living on these lands.”

