Home World

Russia says oil sales to India soar amid Ukraine conflict

The shift has meant cheaper Russian energy imports for China and India.

Published: 28th March 2023 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Russian oil

Russian oil major Rosneft used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian oil sales to India surged more than twentyfold last year as European buyers turned to other markets following the conflict in Ukraine, Russia's deputy prime minister said Tuesday.

Russia shifted its oil exports to India and China last year as European Union nations sought to end their reliance on Russian energy supplies after Moscow sent troops into neighbouring Ukraine.

The EU imposed an embargo on seaborne Russian oil in December alongside a price cap on Russian crude that was agreed upon with the Group of Seven industrialised powers.

The shift has meant cheaper Russian energy imports for China and India.

"Most of our energy resources were redirected to other markets, to the markets of friendly countries," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

"If for example, we take oil supplies to India, they increased 22 times last year," Novak said.

Novak, who is in charge of Russia's energy sector, also noted that supplies to China were increasing as a "result of the great work that has been done in the industry."

Russia, a major producer and key ally of the OPEC oil cartel, cut crude production by 500,000 barrels per day this month in response to the Western sanctions.

Novak announced last week that the output reduction, which amounts to five per cent of daily production, would continue through June.

He said the move was part of a response to Western penalties targeting Russia's oil industry that aim to limit Moscow's ability to finance its military.

The International Energy Agency said this month that Russia's oil-export revenue sank by almost half in February compared to last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian oil sales India Ukraine European Union
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp