Art student eats banana on display in Seoul Museum

Noh Huyn-soo, an art student at Seoul National University, has implied that art about rebellion can be received with rebellion too. 

SEOUL: There is no one way when it comes to devouring art. An art student ate a banana that was part of the display in the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea.  

A BBC report says that Noh Huyn-soo, an art student at Seoul National University, has implied that art about rebellion can be received with rebellion too. Although, he had initially claimed he ate the banana as he was hungry. 

The art titled 'Comedian' is Maurizio Cattelan's work that was sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami Beach in December 2019. The museum had told CNN the bananas are "a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humour," adding that Cattelan turns mundane objects into "vehicles of both delight and critique." 

In a video posted online, Noh Huyn-soo is seen taking the banana off the wall, eating it and taping the peel to the wall. 

BBC had reported Mr Cattelan said, "No problem at all," when he learnt of the incident. 

The peel Noh taped to the wall was replaced with a banana by the museum.  The banana itself is regularly swapped out every two to three days, and is not for sale says CNN

