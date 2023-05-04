Russian Duma to ban sex change without surgery to stop evasion of military service: Report

By Online Desk

The Russian Duma is working on a bill to ban sex reassignment without surgery. The bill is expected to be introduced to the lower house of parliament shortly.

The move is "not only to protect 'family values' but also considering the spring conscription campaign in Russia".

Kyiv Post cited a Russian Kommersant report (quoting a source in the Duma) as saying that "In connection with the special operation, many young people have turned to private clinics to provide a sex change to avoid conscription. The civil registry office has no problem registering the marriages of such people."

They did not rule out that the Duma Council will consider proposals to ban sex reassignment without surgery as early as its first meeting after the holidays, on May 15.

The Russian Ministry of Justice has already announced preparations to prevent acceptance of gender reassignment in passports. The head of the ministry, Konstantin Chuichenko, said on April 24 that such an initiative is one of the steps to enshrine traditional values in Russian law.

On December 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning LGBTQ ‘propaganda’. According to amendments to the Law on Information, Information Technologies, and the Protection of Information, propaganda of LGBTQ, gender reassignment, or pedophilia in social networks, media, advertisements, and films is prohibited

