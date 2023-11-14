Home World

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Colombo in Sri Lanka

The quake jolted Colombo on Tuesday at 12.31 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.

Published: 14th November 2023 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 08:11 PM

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Sri Lanka's Colombo on Tuesday at 12.31 pm, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka."

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau affirmed that there is no danger to Sri Lanka but said that the earthquake took place 800 km southeast of the country in the Indian Ocean.

