6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Colombo in Sri Lanka

By Online Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Sri Lanka's Colombo on Tuesday at 12.31 pm, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/4djY2ype7T@KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/yqXchM4hZN — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 14, 2023

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka."

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau affirmed that there is no danger to Sri Lanka but said that the earthquake took place 800 km southeast of the country in the Indian Ocean.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Sri Lanka's Colombo on Tuesday at 12.31 pm, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/4djY2ype7T@KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/yqXchM4hZN — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 14, 2023 In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau affirmed that there is no danger to Sri Lanka but said that the earthquake took place 800 km southeast of the country in the Indian Ocean. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp