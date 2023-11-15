Home World

Sri Lanka SC holds Rajapaksa brothers and top officials responsible for worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka was hit by the worst financial crisis in history, with its foreign exchange reserves falling to a critical low and the public coming out on the streets to protest the shortage of essentials.

Published: 15th November 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: In a landmark judgement, Sri Lanka's top court on Tuesday ruled that former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, ex-prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa and other senior officials violated the fundamental rights of the people by mishandling the economy and causing the unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka declared economic bankruptcy in April 2022 by announcing its first-ever sovereign default. The island nation was hit by its worst financial crisis in history, with its foreign exchange reserves falling to a critical low and the public coming out on the streets to protest the shortage of fuel, fertilisers and essential commodities.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court was ruling on the petition filed by Transparency International, Sri Lanka and four other activists in 2022

