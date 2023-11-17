Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City surrounded by Israeli tanks; 'LA Times prohibiting staff from covering Israel's war in Gaza,' say reports

By Online Desk

Over 7,000 displaced people, patients, and medical staff at Al-Shifa Hospital are "fighting death due to a lack of water and food" caused by the Israeli military blockade, to the Gaza media office reported on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a statement released on Telegram, the office emphasized the critical situation, stating that there is “no food, water, or milk for infants at Al-Shifa Hospital,” the report by the Ankara headquartered agency said.

“We may lose a number of malnourished children at the hospital due to the power outage, leaving them without incubators,” it said.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the media office highlighted “the dire conditions at Al-Shifa Hospital, which houses 650 patients and approximately 7,000 displaced individuals. Medical teams, patients, and displaced individuals are struggling for survival due to the absence of life's essentials.”

The statement pointed out that “Israeli forces have destroyed all vehicles in the hospital compound and refuse to allow medical staff or patients to leave.”

The Gaza media office “appealed for urgent international intervention to rescue those present in the compound,” the agency added.

The Middle East Monitor reports that Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City is surrounded by Israeli tanks.

According to the the Palestine Red Crescent Society, despite the 41st consecutive day of Israeli aggression, paramedics continue their humanitarian duty amid the challenging conditions and the psychological impact of witnessing daily bloodshed, while being separated from their families and children.

"Al-Amal Hospital, and PRCS headquarters in Khan Younis, with no electricity or water since 4 days," PRCS posted on X.

PRCS emergency medical services teams are still trapped in Al-Ahli Hospital. "...Hearing explosions in the area, along with intense gunfire."

There are several casualties in the hospital courtyard about 30 meters away from our teams but they are unable to reach," PRCS added.

The Middle East Eye quoting several Palestinian news reports said that Israeli forces withdrew from the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday morning, after launching an intense overnight raid that killed at least three Palestinians, according to several Palestinian news reports.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the raid lasted 10 hours, in which Israel's military stormed the city from multiple sides with soldiers, vehicles, and bulldozers, and demanded that Ibn Sina Hospital be evacuated.

In addition to the three Palestinians killed, at least nine others have been wounded, the Middle East Eye reported.

The number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp has risen to 18, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. Among those killed are women and children.

The Middle East Eye further said that The Los Angeles Times is prohibiting staff from covering Israel's war in Gaza for at least three months if they signed an open letter that criticized Western media coverage of the war, according to a report by Semafor.

After the report was released, one of the newspaper's reporters, Suhauna Hussain, confirmed that several staff members had been taken off coverage and said the move by the company "removes a great many Muslim journalists and most [if] not all Palestinians at the LA Times from coverage".

According to Hussain, nearly three dozen staffers at the LA Times signed the open letter that condemned Israel's bombing of Gaza, which killed more than 11,000 Palestinians and dozens of journalists in the enclave.

More than 1,200 journalists and writers have signed the letter since it was released, the report noted.



