After Nepal earthquake, Pakistanis wonder if Dutch scientist's prediction will turn out true

By Online Desk

The shock waves of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit Nepal is being felt all the way across in Pakistan. Many in the country have been on tenterhooks since a Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets predicted that a major earthquake will strike the country between Oct 1-3.

Hoogerbeets is part of the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), an organization based in the Netherlands.

Earlier this week, he said his organization has detected an unusual electric fluctuation in along the fault lines in Balochistan’s Chaman area, adding that the ‘expected massive earthquake’ is going to cause major disruption in Pakistan.

“On 30 September we recorded atmospheric fluctuations that included parts of and near Pakistan. This is correct. It can be an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor (as was the case with Morocco). But we cannot say with certainty that it will happen,” the scientist wrote on X.

On 30 September we recorded atmospheric fluctuations that included parts of and near Pakistan. This is correct. It can be an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor (as was the case with Morocco). But we cannot say with certainty that it will happen. https://t.co/B6MtclMOpe — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) October 2, 2023

The Dutch scientist, however, maintained that there are certain indicators that suggest a possible earthquake striking Pakistan, but it is not certain.

“Often when we say that there is the possibility of a stronger earthquake, rumors appear that "there will be a big earthquake." These rumours are false! There can be indicators, yes. But there is no certainty that it will happen,” he said.

There has been no update from the group after the Nepal quake, and it is not clear if the Nepal quake is somehow related to the phenomena that inspired the Dutch scientist to make the prediction.

This is not the first time the Dutch scientist has made such predictions. He had earlier predicted that a massive earthquake would strike Turkey and Syria. A 7.8-magnitude quake followed, claiming over 50,000 lives.

On a separate occassion, he predicted heightened geological activity across Pakistan, Afgh­anistan, Bangladesh, and China in January this year. Subsequently, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on February 7, resulting in nine casualties.

According to current science, there is no reliable way to predict an earthquake, which happens due to the slow buildup and sudden release of stresses in the earth's crust. Most scientists do not accept Hoogerbeets’ methods.

Meanwhile, there have been attempts to discern patterns in seismic activity that may indicate an impending earthquake. Changes in ground elevation, variations in groundwater levels, increased radon gas concentrations, and unusual animal behaviour are also seen as possible precursors of an impending quake.

The shock waves of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit Nepal is being felt all the way across in Pakistan. Many in the country have been on tenterhooks since a Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets predicted that a major earthquake will strike the country between Oct 1-3. Hoogerbeets is part of the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), an organization based in the Netherlands. Earlier this week, he said his organization has detected an unusual electric fluctuation in along the fault lines in Balochistan’s Chaman area, adding that the ‘expected massive earthquake’ is going to cause major disruption in Pakistan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “On 30 September we recorded atmospheric fluctuations that included parts of and near Pakistan. This is correct. It can be an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor (as was the case with Morocco). But we cannot say with certainty that it will happen,” the scientist wrote on X. On 30 September we recorded atmospheric fluctuations that included parts of and near Pakistan. This is correct. It can be an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor (as was the case with Morocco). But we cannot say with certainty that it will happen. https://t.co/B6MtclMOpe — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) October 2, 2023 The Dutch scientist, however, maintained that there are certain indicators that suggest a possible earthquake striking Pakistan, but it is not certain. “Often when we say that there is the possibility of a stronger earthquake, rumors appear that "there will be a big earthquake." These rumours are false! There can be indicators, yes. But there is no certainty that it will happen,” he said. There has been no update from the group after the Nepal quake, and it is not clear if the Nepal quake is somehow related to the phenomena that inspired the Dutch scientist to make the prediction. This is not the first time the Dutch scientist has made such predictions. He had earlier predicted that a massive earthquake would strike Turkey and Syria. A 7.8-magnitude quake followed, claiming over 50,000 lives. On a separate occassion, he predicted heightened geological activity across Pakistan, Afgh­anistan, Bangladesh, and China in January this year. Subsequently, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on February 7, resulting in nine casualties. According to current science, there is no reliable way to predict an earthquake, which happens due to the slow buildup and sudden release of stresses in the earth's crust. Most scientists do not accept Hoogerbeets’ methods. Meanwhile, there have been attempts to discern patterns in seismic activity that may indicate an impending earthquake. Changes in ground elevation, variations in groundwater levels, increased radon gas concentrations, and unusual animal behaviour are also seen as possible precursors of an impending quake.