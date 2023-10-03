Will Tuesday’s hearing bring any respite to the 8 Indian Navy veterans in Qatar?

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

The hearing of the ongoing trial for the eight Indian naval veterans will be held on Tuesday, October 3, after nearly a two-month period.

Family members of most of the veterans are in Doha at present and are expressing optimism about the outcome of the hearing on Tuesday.

"The wait has been long and arduous for 13 months. Though there is speculation on the veterans being repatriated, going by the background one can’t say anything till an actual announcement is made," said a source.

Family members have to wait outside the trial court and are not privy to what goes on inside.

"From offering prayers to writing to the Qatari authorities to grant the veterans pardon, families have left no stone unturned. The Indian government too has extended all possible support. We are avidly waiting to hear the outcome of October 3rd’s hearing," the source added.

It has been a year since the eight veterans were sent back to pack their bags to leave for India, which didn’t happen. Their packed bags always give them hope of returning, but it’s the court's order that will decide on their fate soon.

It may be recalled that these eight naval veterans were working for a naval consultancy firm called Dhara Consultancies which was owned by an Omani Emir. It was on the night of August 30, 2022, when a knock from members of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior urging them to leave for a naval exercise landed them in prison. From being under solitary confinement they are now living on a twin-sharing basis.

Mercy pleas have been filed by some members and there is hope that a pardon, if not a court trial could finally help in their repatriation to India.

The hearing of the ongoing trial for the eight Indian naval veterans will be held on Tuesday, October 3, after nearly a two-month period. Family members of most of the veterans are in Doha at present and are expressing optimism about the outcome of the hearing on Tuesday. "The wait has been long and arduous for 13 months. Though there is speculation on the veterans being repatriated, going by the background one can’t say anything till an actual announcement is made," said a source.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Family members have to wait outside the trial court and are not privy to what goes on inside. "From offering prayers to writing to the Qatari authorities to grant the veterans pardon, families have left no stone unturned. The Indian government too has extended all possible support. We are avidly waiting to hear the outcome of October 3rd’s hearing," the source added. It has been a year since the eight veterans were sent back to pack their bags to leave for India, which didn’t happen. Their packed bags always give them hope of returning, but it’s the court's order that will decide on their fate soon. It may be recalled that these eight naval veterans were working for a naval consultancy firm called Dhara Consultancies which was owned by an Omani Emir. It was on the night of August 30, 2022, when a knock from members of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior urging them to leave for a naval exercise landed them in prison. From being under solitary confinement they are now living on a twin-sharing basis. Mercy pleas have been filed by some members and there is hope that a pardon, if not a court trial could finally help in their repatriation to India.