International community condemns Hamas attack on Israel; Iran, Hezbollah support Palestine

By AFP

Western capitals on Saturday roundly condemned a wave of Palestinian attacks on Israel -- a sharp spike in violence that has been surging for two years.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Palestinian militant group Hamas has "launched a war against the State of Israel", adding that "troops are fighting against the enemy at every location".

World leaders and different global political blocs like the European Union have reacted to the attack.

The United States on Saturday "unequivocally" condemned attacks by "Hamas terrorists" against Israel and promised to ensure the key US ally has the means to defend itself.

"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding that "there is never any justification for terrorism."

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and will remain in close contact with Israeli partners over the operation, according to the statement.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked" by the attacks.

"Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice," he added on X.

I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.



Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.



We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 7, 2023

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip.

"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself," he wrote on social media.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she "unequivocally" condemned the "terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel", adding that it was "terrorism in its most contemptible form".

"Israel has the right to defend itself against such odious attack," she added.

"This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Hamas contributes to "the intensification of violence", adding Israel "has our full solidarity" and "the right, guaranteed by international law, to defend itself against terrorism".

I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel.



It is terrorism in its most despicable form.



Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 7, 2023

France expressed "full solidarity with Israel and the victims" and underscored "its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel's security". French President Emmanuel Macron said he "firmly condemns" the attacks.

Italy also backed "Israel's right to defend itself" against the "brutal attack".

Dutch PM Mark Rutte said: "Appalling images from Israel. Terror organisation Hamas is waging an unprecedented attack on Israel... This violence must stop; Israel has every right to defend itself."

Spain said it was "shocked by the indiscriminate violence" of the attacks on Israel while Ukraine and the Czech Republic said they backed Israel's right to defend itself.

Support from Iran, Hezbollah

Various media outlets have reported that an adviser to Iran's supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has congratulated Palestinian fighters for attacking Israel.

As per the report by ISNA, Rahim Safavi has said that Iran will stand by Palestine fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.

It was also reported that Hezbollah also extended its support to Hamas after launching the attack.

They congratulated Hamas for the operation, saying it had “divine backing and pledges final and comprehensive victory.”

The group said the attack is a response to “Israel’s crimes” and attacks on holy places and that “the will of the Palestinian people and the rifle of the resistance is the only alternative to face occupation.”

